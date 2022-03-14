|
Fintech Konvi receives USD 900,000 in pre-seed-financing 

Monday 14 March 2022 13:53 CET | News

Germany-based pan-European crowd-investment platform for alternative asset classes Konvi has announced its USD 900,000 pre-seed round.

Konvi is aiming to make alternative assets accessible by opening up investments in rare collectibles and allowing small investors to diversify their portfolios with assets that are otherwise reserved for large-scale investors. The main focus of the company lies in acquiring and selling assets through partners for potential value appreciation.

Konvi's business model allows every small investor to diversify their financial portfolio to better protect themselves from market volatility. The current investors include fintech executives and angel investors, as well as the early-stage venture capitalist APX (Axel Springer Porsche). The team is planning on expanding investment opportunities in other asset classes such as whisky, art, collectible cars, handbags, and NFTs.


Keywords: investment, digital assets, financial services, NFT, banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
