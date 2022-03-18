Fintech fynup gets cash injection

Austria-based fintech startup fynup has announced receiving a cash injection.
According to a fynup representative, the companies aim to stimulate growth in order to prepare for the next big step, which is an expansion to Germany. The aim is to gain a market share of 10% for fund policies, then to gain a foothold in Germany, and then to raise a larger round of financing. fynup offers a comparison calculator for financial products. If users know how much money they want to invest per month, they can use this to find the mathematically best life insurance for their needs.
fynup has developed their own key figure for measuring the quality of investment funds, the "fynup ratio", together with research groups at the Johannes Kepler University Linz. In this way, it has been possible for the startup to provide end consumers with more information about a fund. The fintech is now also planning to be able to work in the banking sector with the help of an FMA license.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions