Fintech Fizen obtains AISP licenses in Poland

Thus, the company will be able to provide services in the field of Open Banking. Access to account information (AIS) is one of the two solutions introduced by the PSD2 directive – next to payment initiation (PIS). On the Polish market, such services are developed primarily by banks. It regards bank account aggregators, i.e. the ability to view the balance from other banks, or the option of making a transfer from bank X in the bank Y application.
Currently, there are 13 entities in the AISP register from the POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION Authority. In addition to Fizen, these are such companies as Ramp Network, Banqware, Kontomatik, Comarch Finance Connect, ING Usługi dla Biznesu, Easy Check, inFakt, or FeedAI.
Obtaining such authorisation only allows the provision of the Account Information Service (AIS). In order to offer payment initiation (PIS), it is necessary to obtain separate consent from the supervisor.
Fizen is a fintech Polish that provides an API that allows business customers to access banking data. This is especially useful for user verification processes such as KYC or AML.
Fizen currently operates in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. It is also preparing to start in Romania. The goal for the coming months is also to obtain a permit to provide the second service in the field of Open Banking – i.e. the payment initiation service. The company is also in the process of finalising a seed round with a Polish investment fund, at which Fizen's valuation is PLN 11 million.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions