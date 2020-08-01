Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fintech Fiserv to provide financial solutions to India-based Federal Bank

Friday 14 August 2020 14:34 CET | News

India-based Federal Bank has selected financial services provider Fiserv to support the digitisation of the bank’s end-to end card issuance and processing cycle.

Fiserv will also assist with the launch of Federal Bank issued credit cards. The bank will be outsourcing related operational processes to Fiserv as well. Federal Bank confirmed that it would use Fiserv’s FirstVision, an end to end managed services solution that facilitates card issuing and processing.

The integrated technology stack and BPO solution aim to lower the cost of ownership while offering an extension to the Federal Bank’s existing operations. As reported in May 2020, Fiserv increased PINless transactions limits at Accel, a platform owned by the fintech. The limit had been bumped up to USD 100, following the COVID-19 outbreak.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Fintech, Fiserv, financial solutions, India, Federal Bank, financial services, digitisation, card issuance, processing, credit cards, FirstVision, BPO solution, PINless transactions, Accel, platform, covid19
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like