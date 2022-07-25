Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Fintech Fi raises USD 35 mln in funding

Monday 25 July 2022 14:52 CET | News

Fi, an India-based fintech which hosts a neobanking platform, has raised USD 45 million in funding.
Fi raises USD 35 mln

The Series A funding round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures.

The latest funding comes after the startup had raised USD 50 million at a valuation of USD 315 million in November 2021. This round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures in addition to B Capital Group and Falcon Edge from an earlier interim round with existing investors Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital.

As per the Series C financing details, Fi’s board had passed a resolution to allot 2,32,980 Series C Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares to Alpha Wave Ventures at an issue price of USD 191 per share to raise USD 45 million.

Fi’s purpose

The platform that checks the user’s financial health works by building a digital layer over traditional banking ecosystems allowing users to conduct all their financial transactions, including peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, fund transfers, and bill payments on its app.

The startup, formerly called epiFi, was founded in 2019 and it aims to address the banking pain points of digital-first consumers like working professionals and students.

Until early 2022, the firm was focused on providing banking products in partnership with Federal Bank which would allow customers to open a savings account, get a debit card, and open a fixed deposit through its app.

In May 2022, Fi announced its plans to allow customers to invest in mutual funds (MF) while also planning to launch a P2P lending product. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, startup, funding, neobanks, transactions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Fi
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Fi

|
Discover all the Company news on Fi and other articles related to Fi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like