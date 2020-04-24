Sections
News

Fintech Chip secures GBP 2.6 mln funding

Monday 27 April 2020 13:57 CET | News

UK-based money-saving fintech Chip has obtained GBP 2.6 million in Crowdcube fundraising campaign. 

The new investment will be used to accelerate Chip’s growth, including the launch of an FSCS (financial services compensation scheme) protected savings account through a partner bank, as well as to deliver new features to accommodate the changing behaviours of their savers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chip is useful for putting money aside for safety net and emergency funds, according to its CEO. Also, despite the bigger economic turmoil, there is still an appetite from communities and everyday investors to support startup and scaleup businesses, says co-founder of Crowdcube.

More: Link


Keywords: Chip, fintech, fintech app, money-saving app, crowdfunding, fundraising campaign, FSCS, savings account, partner bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
Banking & Fintech

