Finnova launches Open Banking as a Service solution

The as-a-service solution enables the connection of third-party companies and fintechs to the Finnova banks. To begin with, it addresses the payment initiation service and the account information service, which are two central business cases.
The solution was put into productive operation in the Finnova Community on 1 April 2021. It is based on the standard defined by the independent OpenBankingProject.ch association and is the Swiss answer to the EU's PSD2 directive on harmonisation of payment transactions. Ergon's Swiss open banking solution is a central part of the as-a-service product. This new offer makes 'banking in the value chain' tangible.
Finnova is implementing its Open Banking as a service solution in close cooperation with Swiss technology and security service provider Ergon Informatik. Ergon contributes its Swiss Open Banking solution and security products as well as its experience from similar projects with Swiss and EU banks.
Since April 2021, a Liechtenstein Bank has been using Finnova's Open Banking as a service solution, based on the digital banking backbone of Finnova. It serves as a technical and conceptual backbone and as a starting point for developing new user experiences. On the basis of the digital banking backbone completed by Finnova, further Open Banking as a service solutions will follow on an ongoing basis.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions