News

FINMA approves Swiss Prime Site Solutions as fund management company

Tuesday 28 September 2021 12:12 CET | News

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) has approved the real estate asset manager Swiss Prime Site Solutions as a fund management company. 

This lays the foundation for new products and customer groups. According to a Swiss Prime Site Group representative, this is a strategic step for their group company and they are working now to enter the market with their first real estate fund. The company is currently working on investment opportunities and is developing a real estate investment fund for qualified investors.


More: Link


Keywords: investment, expansion, digital assets, cash management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Switzerland
