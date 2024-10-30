Finfra secures USD 2.5 million

Following this announcement, the investment represents an important step in the company’s process of development, as it will bolster its presence within the Indonesian digital small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) ecosystem. The funding round saw participation from multiple investors, including Accion Venture Lab, Z Venture Capita, and Avafin.
In addition, Finfra is expected to continue meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.
In addition, the newly acquired funds are expected to be utilised for scaling Finfra’s embedded lending solutions and services.
According to officials of the company, the initiative is expected to put Finfra on the journey of accessing profitability, while also strengthening its mission to drive financial inclusion and expand sustainable financing options for customers and businesses in the region of Indonesia. At the same time, as more companies embed lending solutions and products, and multiple lenders focus on the Indonesian market, Finfra’s platform ability to connect both side is expected to accelerate this process and optimise the experience of businesses as well.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions