Finch launches Open Banking APIs

Wednesday 7 October 2020 11:48 CET | News

Financial technology and data intelligence company Finch has launched their CDR-compliant Open Banking APIs, providing Accredited Data Recipients (ADRs) with data intelligence solutions.
While Open Banking will introduce new levels of data access and control, low quality transaction data can be a challenge when trying to understand a customer’s financial position, spending behaviours and risk profile.

With over 180 million customer transactions enriched for clients every month, FinchXP’s Open Banking API leverages over USD 30 billion of transactional data intelligence to enrich raw transaction data for real-time categorisation, expense management, and credit assessment for a wide range of use cases.

The CDR-compliant API:

  • Enriches transaction data with merchant name, location, category, and more
  • Delivers up to 95% accuracy
  • CDR-Compliant: Using de-identified and non-identifiable data fields only
  • No Outsourced Service Provider (OSP) arrangement requirement.


