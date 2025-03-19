Finastra launches upgraded Lending Cloud Service with IBM support

IBM is a provider of hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and consulting services, assisting clients in more than 175 countries with data insights and cost reduction. Sectors such as finance, telecommunications, and healthcare depend on IBM's hybrid cloud solutions and Red Hat OpenShift to facilitate their digital transformations.
Finastra's Lending Cloud Service (LCS) offers a diverse range of affordable solutions for Corporate Lending, including products such as Loan IQ, Trade Innovation, and Corporate Channels. IBM provides design and implementation services for LCS, leveraging its generative AI enterprise platform, watsonx. This collaboration employs IBM's operational consulting expertise to effectively and resiliently manage the new platform. Furthermore, IBM will offer ongoing support to Finastra's LCS clients in North America and Europe, with the aim of helping Finastra expand its business further.
The LCS is powered by Microsoft Azure and leverages Finastra’s expertise in financial services technology and solutions.
An important component of the new LCS is Service Value Management (SVM), which focuses on a customer-first, continuous improvement, and value-driven approach to guiding customers through their cloud transformation journey. With IBM’s established reliability in scalability, availability, and extensive application management experience, users will benefit:
rapid deployment through a valuable scope and pre-configured standard service;
simplified and standardised systems and business processes via service automation and tools;
increased value through the benefits of cloud economics and additional application features;
continuous compliance with market protocols and relevant financial services industry standards;
extensive expertise in application management for infrastructure management and resilience, provided by IBM Consulting.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions