Financial services fintech Clanq expands to Germany

Switzerland-based fintech Clanq has announced expanding to Germany.
As a finance platform and app, Clanq offers its own bank account and services, including cashback credits and sustainable investments, tailored to savings and finances for families. The company supports parents with cashback and savings goals for their children's future. In addition, Clanq aims to support families with financial education resources.
The fintechs’ partner Solarisbank provides the security in the background. Whenever users pay with their debit card, 0.1% of the payment amount goes directly to a children's account as cashback. The basic offer from Clanq is being launched on 14 March 2022. In the course of summer 2022, the possibility for users to link their Clanq accounts with their families will follow. The first 1000 new customers will receive a debit card made from local wood and 1% cashback for every online and offline purchase for life, instead of the regular 0.1%.
