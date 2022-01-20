|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Financial service provider Auto1 FT develops blockchain-based B2C finance solution

Friday 21 January 2022 15:31 CET | News

Financial service provider Auto1 FT has announced offering fully automated, digital end customer car loans (B2C financing). 

The former subsidiary of Auto1 offers digital financing solutions for the used car market. The start-up was founded in 2017 and is currently active in Germany and France with headquarters in Berlin and Amsterdam. So far, Auto1 FT has focused on the B2B business of used car dealers.

The smart contracts are based on the Ethereum blockchain. The financial service provider states that the use of smart contracts reduces the cost of car financing and its documentation, as well as increases data security. According to an Auto1-FT representative, the digital solution has brought efficiency benefits for car dealers and set standards in the mobility industry. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, blockchain, Ethereum, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like