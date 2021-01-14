|
Financial Data Exchange welcomes 33 new members

Thursday 14 January 2021 14:42 CET | News

The Financial Data Exchange (FDX) has welcomed 33 new members in the past 4 months, bringing the total membership to 168 organisations.

The group is collectively working to transition the financial services ecosystem to a more modern, transparent, and secure API-based financial data sharing approach.

FDX represents an industry-wide movement to add more to the consumer and business control of financial data, through its FDX API and technical standards that make use of the group’s Five Core Principles of Financial Data Sharing – Control, Access, Transparency, Traceability and Security.

Membership in the FDX is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, consumer advocacy groups, and other industry participants.

More: Link


Keywords: FDX, API, Open Banking, Open Data, fintechs, data share, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
