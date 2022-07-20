Subscribe
FICO partners Israel's Open-Finance.ai

Wednesday 20 July 2022 14:49 CET | News

Global analytics software provider FICO has partnered with Israel’s Open-Finance.ai, a risk, finance, and compliance software provider of Open Banking and finance services.

Through this agreement, Open-Finance.ai will integrate the FICO Blaze Advisor decision rules management system into its Open Banking platform.

One of the purposes of this integrated technology from FICO and Open-Finance.ai is to help remove human bias from lending decisions, improve risk decisions and expand credit to more people.

As FICO’s flagship rules authoring solution, FICO Blaze Advisor allows organizations to maximize control over high-volume operational decisions, as the press release says.

More: Link


