FDATA, Open Future World to drive global progress in Open Finance

The partnership creates new opportunities for fintechs, banks, and policymakers to share best practice and push forward the evolution of open finance around the world. As a global members’ organisation leading the campaign for Open Finance in multiple jurisdictions, there is a natural synergy between FDATA and the content surfaced and curated by Open Future World. ‘We look forward to a bright horizon of collaboration between our two organizations’, FDATA said.
‘We’re delighted to be strengthening our relationship with FDATA’, commented Open Future World. Open Finance is an exciting movement that has the potential to transform financial wellbeing. If there’s one thing we’ve learnt over the past years, it’s how open collaboration can be a win-win for everyone involved, the official press release concludes.
