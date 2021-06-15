Fabrick creates two solutions based on Mastercard's API

Fabrick has created two market-ready solutions based on Mastercard’s APIs: InControl for Business and Identity Check Mobile (IDCM).
The new solutions can be readily adopted by banks, fintechs and enterprises by removing friction through Fabrick’s Open Finance platform.
Controls for Business is a solution that Fabrick has developed based on a set of APIs Mastercard created called InControl. The key functionality of Controls for Business allows a business to control the use of company credit and debit cards issued to employees for expenses and business costs. The Controls for Business app was created to meet the payment needs of SMEs to have a multi-channel experience across mobile, tablet and PC. With the Controls for Business solution, the business owner can set different profiles for groups of users, setting limits, and restricting how and where their cards can be used.
IDCM is a biometric recognition platform that allows banks and financial institutions to provide their end customers with biometric services such as face ID, touch ID and voice recognition that can be integrated within apps and is also available as a Software Development Kit (SDK).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions