News

Fabit partners with Atriga

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:24 CET | News

Germany-based fintech Fabit and receivables management company Atriga have announced partnering to enable their customers to organise their finances and pay late bills.

The cooperation is particularly about the app developed by Fabit, which is available for both iOS and Android. With the help of this app, users can organise their finances and have an overview of outstanding bills and instalment payments. Atriga warns defaulting customers on behalf of companies and is supposed to help them find repayment options.

According to a Fabit representative, the app supports users in bringing order to their finances and in having a better overview of outstanding bills and instalments. In addition, the app shows users ways of saving money in everyday life and improving their financial situation.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, financial services, accounts receivable, instalment payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
