|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Experian, Temenos partner for real-time credit offers

Friday 21 May 2021 12:35 CET | News

Experian has announced expanding its partnership with Temenos by the integration of PowerCurve decisioning solutions into Temenos Infinity, according to IBS Intelligence.

Temenos Infinity covers digital engagement from acquisition to account servicing through to long-term retention, supporting multiple stages of growth. The joint offering aims to accelerate the automation decisioning process and provide a way for lenders to extend credit and includes preconfigured solutions for lenders that prefer standard, ‘out-of-the-box’ integrations to support decision-driven business processes.

Experian’s credit decisioning solutions powered by PowerCurve include:

  • Instant Prescreen: to enable Temenos’ clients make firm offers of credit instantly to those who qualify. It also reduces subjectivity in cross-selling, maximises consumer engagement opportunities and minimises risk.
  • Prequalification: a data gathering and decision execution solution that prequalifies consumers for loan products in real-time, prior to loan application. It’s initiated by the consumer and, if they meet the criteria, they are provided with a variety of credit options.
  • Instant Credit: to allow lenders to determine in real time if a consumer meets their lending criteria so they can make decisions about opening new credit products or line increases.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Temenos, Experian , partnership, digital banking
Categories:
Countries: World





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like