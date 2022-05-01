European Commission publishes PSD3 consultation

This is accompanied by targeted consultations on PSD2 (PSD2 Targeted Consultation) and Open Finance (Open Finance Targeted Consultation), which take the form of detailed questionnaires.
The consultations cover a wide range of topics. The Main Consultation asks more general questions on the use of payment services and the impact of PSD2, whereas the PSD2 Targeted Consultation and Open Finance Targeted Consultation ask detailed questions about technical matters and the extent of possible future regulation in payments and Open Finance.
The consultations are early steps in the European Commission’s review of PSD2, which may ultimately result in revisions.
The consultations do not constitute a final position or formal proposal from the European Commission. However, the nature of the questions – particularly in the PSD2 Targeted Consultation – are likely an indication of the key areas of focus for the European Commission.
Some of the topics include the possible extension of regulation to currently unregulated activities such as payment transactions using crypto assets, Buy Now, Pay Later services, operating payment systems or payment schemes, digital wallet, and payment processing services.
Responses to the Main Consultation must be submitted by August 2, 2022. Responses to the PSD2 Targeted Consultation and Open Finance Targeted Consultation must be submitted by July 5, 2022.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions