Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Eurazeo partners with Moonfare for investment solutions

Thursday 16 March 2023 13:36 CET | News

France-based private equity company Eurazeo has announced using Moonfare's digital platform to expand the distribution of its funds to wealth managers such as private banks, family offices, and asset management advisors in Europe.


The main target countries will be Germany, Benelux, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Moonfare's digital platform offers a digital solution for the management of subscription processes, financial flows, and customer relations. This enables the management of large volumes of subscriptions while respecting respective European and national regulations for the display of investment solutions to individual clients. Eurazeo will offer its investment solutions with an intermediated approach via wealth managers and does not intend to distribute its products directly to individual investors.

 

The first solutions

The first investment solutions via this digital platform are scheduled to be available from H2 2023. The first available strategies are planned to be semi-liquid evergreen fund strategies (private debt and private equity), followed by more traditional pure private equity solutions such as secondary, growth, and buyout.


Eurazeo partners with Moonfare for investment solutions


Moonfare and Eurazeo both aim to democratise private markets. The partners noticed that retail investors wanted to diversify their portfolios with private market allocations and addressed this topic by giving more individual investors access to private equity. 

Moonfare’s products

Moonfare offers a broad range of private equity investment opportunities to an international community of eligible investors and wealth-advisors. Moonfare’s products are available to eligible investors in 24 countries, including the US, Singapore, Scandinavia, Israel, and Switzerland. They will be providing Eurazeo with knowledge of local regulations and a digital platform for onboarding eligible investors and monitoring investments and stakeholders.

According to a Eurazeo representative, the company is investing a growing amount of resources in order to offer suitable investment solutions to private wealth clients. Their partnership with Moonfare is a milestone to develop this market across Europe and expand their French presence into new locations.

Eurazeo offers

Eurazeo works in structuring investment solutions for individual clients in France. The company specialises in three asset classes and help finance businesses right across the investment spectrum. They invest for both themselves and institutional clients and apply their expertise across all expanding sectors, including tech, healthcare and financial services. Within private equity, Eurazeo invests their own capital in the small-mid and mid-large buyout segments to support the transformation efforts of companies and accelerate their international expansion.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, investment, equity, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Eurazeo, Moonfare
Countries: France, Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Eurazeo

|

Moonfare

|
Discover all the Company news on Eurazeo and other articles related to Eurazeo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like