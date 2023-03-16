Eurazeo partners with Moonfare for investment solutions

France-based private equity company Eurazeo has announced using Moonfare's digital platform to expand the distribution of its funds to wealth managers such as private banks, family offices, and asset management advisors in Europe.
The main target countries will be Germany, Benelux, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Moonfare's digital platform offers a digital solution for the management of subscription processes, financial flows, and customer relations. This enables the management of large volumes of subscriptions while respecting respective European and national regulations for the display of investment solutions to individual clients. Eurazeo will offer its investment solutions with an intermediated approach via wealth managers and does not intend to distribute its products directly to individual investors.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions