|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

eSales launches Theke, a platform focused on Open Finance

Friday 27 May 2022 12:34 CET | News

eSales, a specialist in technological solutions for the business chain, has planned to launch Theke, a complete platform for financial management and banking integration, according to Portal ERP

Theke is a brand designed to drive business through technology and innovation in the financial sector of companies, management systems, and partners. The platform includes integrated payment solutions, with a gateway linked to more than 60 financial institutions. It also enables access to bank data, to ensure the best business opportunities.

The solutions offered work on two main fronts: for companies, through the products Theke Gestão Financeira and Theke EDI; and for technology partners, by Theke APIs. As for technology partners, Theke offers an API gateway to ensure connectivity with banks , fintechs and acquirers, in a secure, standardised, and online manner. 

According to eSales staff, the integration effort through Theke APIs allows focusing on the core of the business, without worrying about adapting to different layouts and CNABs. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Finance, online platform, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: eSales
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

eSales

|
Discover all the Company news on eSales and other articles related to eSales in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like