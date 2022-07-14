Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

EQ Bank, Flinks partner for Open Banking

Friday 15 July 2022 14:01 CET | News

EQ Bank, powered by Canada-based challenger bank Equitable Bank, has partnered with Open Banking service provider Flinks to enable EQ Bank customers the ability to share their financial data securely with third-party fintech applications of their choosing.

This partnership, and the integration of Flinks Outbound, an Open Banking environment, provides EQ Bank with the framework to deliver flexible Open Banking capabilities and launch and operate new API data sharing methods while providing the bank with new data management capabilities. 

EQ customers who provide explicit consent will have the visibility into what data are they sharing, with whom and for how long.

With Canada's growing network of fintechs apps, Flinks reportedly enables easy adoption of these APIs by managing the onboarding, accreditation, and support.  


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Open Banking, challenger bank, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: EQ Bank, Equitable Bank, Flinks
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

EQ Bank

|

Equitable Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on EQ Bank and other articles related to EQ Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like