Episode Six partners with Galaxy FinX

The deal represents two firsts for Episode Six: a partnership in Vietnam as well as with a pure-play virtual-bank builder in Southeast Asia region.
Galaxy FinX selected Episode Six to provide cloud-based card and payment processing, which includes consumer credit- and debit-card services as well as connections to Vietnam’s domestic financial switch services. Just as Episode Six’s Tritium platform helps traditional banks innovate and offer digital solutions, it is also purpose-built to deliver key capabilities to virtual and digital banks. Tritium offers a multi-asset class digital wallet management system that can open gateways to card scheme processing and transfers across bank networks, including ATMs and Point of Sale (POS) devices.
As a virtual-bank builder, Galaxy FinX will offer financial-service products, such as savings, lending, payments, and insurance, digitally to Vietnam’s consumer base. Episode Six will provide a market-tested backbone for Galaxy FinX’s card services, allowing the new company to process payments and configure products to adapt to changing market conditions. Partnering with Episode Six also gives Galaxy FinX the flexibility to grow its business and focus on customers and evolving market dynamics rather than on underlying tech developments.
Episode Six's Tritium platform provides a set of more than 550 APIs that facilitate innovation and customisation for its clients. Its natively global solution handles different languages, currencies, and country-specific regulatory requirements, and is adaptable for cloud or on-premise hosting options for real-time transfer across multiple asset classes, including fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, and other value storages, such as loyalty and reward points.
