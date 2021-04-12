Envestnet acquires Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies

Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies provides automated goals-based saving tools and wealth solutions to banks, credit unions, trust companies, and other financial institutions. Harvest's platform unifies a bank's retail and wealth offering, and includes capabilities such as:
Using algorithms, it automates customers' savings, and at the same time allows banks to hold onto their deposits. To date, the most popular goal across Harvest's platform is an emergency savings bucket.
Harvest's technology automates forms and processes, improving account success rates and compliance. This enhanced offering will be adapted and made available to users throughout Envestnet's unified financial wellness platform. Harvest's automated micro-saving technology delivers data to the bank or firm, which can then signal when it's time to move someone from a savings solution to the right wealth offering. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
