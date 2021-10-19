|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Engel & Völkers enters the banking business with Solarisbank

Tuesday 19 October 2021 15:36 CET | News

Germany-based real estate agent agency Engel & Völkers have expanded into the banking business through their license partner Solarisbank and launched a website for the offer under the name ‘Engel & Völkers Smart Money’.

Germany-based BaaS fintech Solarisbank is acting as the service provider and actual banking partner of the end customer. The offer is positioned as an account for property owners and offers users multi banking and an overview of their third-party and custody accounts. It links banking transactions with the management of real estate assets in the application.

The seller and buyer of a property should be credited with part of the property price as an account balance, provided they are customers of ‘E&V Smart Money’ and process the transaction through Engel & Völkers. Customers get an overview of their assets, all accounts and the value of your real estate. In addition, they can create a separate sub-account for each property and invest sales proceeds with attractive interest in the E&V fixed-term deposit. Customers receive a Visa debit card called ‘Engel & Völkers Private Card’, with which four withdrawals per month are free. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, expansion, Visa, mobile banking, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like