Enfuce raises EUR 7 mln in Series B funding round led by Tencent

One of Enfuce’s prior investors Maki.vc invested the other EUR 2 million, bringing the total amount raised by the company to EUR 15 million. Apart from Maki.vc, the company has been previously supported by a mix of debt and VC financing from multiple Finland-based investors: Nordea, LähiTapiola, and Finnvera. With the investment, Enfuce is set to gain more growth in Europe as well as globally, and explore the opportunities of company acquisitions to speed up growth.
Enfuce, with their global customer base spanning 16 countries and counting, has already established itself as a trusted, knowledgeable, and experienced provider of innovative payment, Open Banking, and sustainability services for corporates and fintech SMEs. It is this combination of card issuing and value-adding services that caught Tencent’s eye. The team of founders and experts behind the brand strengthened the global VC’s trust in Enfuce as a solid investment opportunity.
