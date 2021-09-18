|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

EML to acquire Sentenial Group, Including Nuapay

Thursday 30 September 2021 13:30 CET | News

Australia-based payments solution provider EML Payments has received approval by French and UK regulators to complete its acquisition of embedded A2A payments platform Sentenial, including its Nuapay Brand. 

EML states that the acquisition positions it as a global leader in Open Banking and card payments. EML is acquiring Sentenial, including its open banking product suite for an upfront enterprise value of EUR 70 million, plus an earn-out component of up to EUR 40 million.

According to Sentenial officials, the acquisition bodes well with the company’s ten year strategy to transition from a gift card company, to a General Purpose Reloadable company, and now extending that again to include digital payments, open banking and account-2-account payments within the the European market. 

Sentenial’s open banking brand Nuapay is said to complement EML’s digital product suite starting in Europe and the UK. EML points to data that indicates the number of Open Banking users worldwide is expected to grow at an average annual rate of nearly 50% between 2020 and 2024, with the European market being the largest.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nuapay, Open Banking, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like