News

Edenred UAE rolls out C3Pay mobile app financial health management

Friday 4 September 2020 14:54 CET | News

Payroll solutions provider Edenred has released its mobile banking application, C3Pay, with the aim to offer its cardholders a digital banking experience. 

The new features enhance security for its users where they can take full control of their financial health during this COVID-19 pandemic. The company mentioned that during the stay-at-home public health emergency, millions of customers flocked to digital banking to transact from the comfort of their homes and C3Pay app offered a digital payment experience to its cardholders to remit money home or for mobile recharge.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, it is becoming critical for the UAE businesses to ensure financial inclusion and digital onboarding for both the banked and unbanked population. C3Pay enables companies to process salaries of employees through a secure corporate portal in compliance with WPS and in turn empower employees by providing them with a Mastercard linked to C3Pay mobile app. 

