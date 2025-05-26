Subscribe
EDB launches a digital banking platform for its clients in the UAE

Monday 26 May 2025 14:40 CET | News

Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has launched EDB 360, a fee-free digital banking platform created to support the nation’s entrepreneurs and SMEs.

 

The solution is designed to support growth, breaking down traditional barriers of business banking by eliminating fees, minimum balance, and red tape. It offers features that enterprises often require and demand, such as speed, simplicity, and full control. Through integration with key government entities, the solution allows users to open an account in minutes, enabling business owners to focus on growth instead of navigating paperwork.

Supporting startups in the UAE

EDB is committed to going beyond finance, helping businesses with growth and thus helping the nation develop. EDB 360 is a zero-bureaucracy platform that offers entrepreneurs the tools and customised support necessary to build their businesses. The company aims to help turn ideas into economic impact by removing friction and expanding access to capital and advice.

EDB 360 rolled out in collaboration with government and entrepreneurship bodies, including the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, Khalifa Fund, and the Department of Economy & Tourism. It also received support from ecosystem partners such as Visa, NymCard, Klaim, eFunder, Thoughtworks, and Trade Capital Partners.

The solution will connect users with the wider financial and startup landscape to give them access to new opportunities and scale in a timely and secure manner. From a single app, users can manage payroll, invoicing, and payments, monitor cash flow, and access a wider suite of services such as smart integrations with fintech platforms and the EDB Concierge that offers real-time insights for setup and scale-up.

The solution is currently available on Android and iOS and offers sector-specific guides, tools, and financing options for entrepreneurs operating in EDB’s key sectors.


Source: Link


Keywords: SMEs, product launch, digital banking, startup, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Emirates Development Bank
Countries: United Arab Emirates
Emirates Development Bank

Emirates Development Bank





