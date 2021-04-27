Ecommpay partners with Nuapay

The partnership seeks to enable better payouts to EU and UK bank accounts, and access to SEPA — the Single Euro Payments Area — an EU initiative to improve payments across the Eurozone. Using Nuapay, ECOMMPAY will allow merchants with access to have a pre-funded (EU and GBP currencies) sub-account under ECOMMPAY, meaning the end-user customer can clearly identify the merchant when receiving funds from a payout or refund. The feature will consolidate multiple payment methods to make reconciliation processes easier and faster for the merchant, and will minimise bank charges by pooling multiple fund settlements into one daily transfer to the merchant; maximising their profits and enabling better control of their funds. The solution is fully integrated within ECOMMPAY’s portal through API calls to Nuapay, and webhook notifications allow ECOMMPAY to track end-to-end payment events, providing a fully managed reconciliation and payout service to merchants.
In the near future, Auto-Payouts will be enabled automatically without the merchant requesting bank details from their customers. It will do this by using the customer’s bank details from an original Open Banking payment, minimising any data risks for ECOMMPAY and its merchants and eliminating fraud risks. The new solutions are currently live in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the UK. More countries will be available soon.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions