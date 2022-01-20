|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ECOMMPAY expands its Open Banking capabilities across Europe

Thursday 20 January 2022 13:25 CET | News

ECOMMPAY, an international payment service provider with its own fintech ecosystem for business growth, has announced the expansion of its Open Banking capabilities to cover Romania, Spain, and Greece.

ECOMMPAY’s Open Banking solution now covers 20 countries with users able to connect to 2,000 banks, allowing them to make instant account-to-account payments. The solution offers funds aggregation; deposit confirmation; automated reconciliation; payouts and refunds via the API/merchant dashboard. The reconciliation process is also easier and faster for the merchant, with confirmation that settlements are made according to the time schedule approved with each client individually.

Open Banking makes it easier for consumers to view their finances, take out loans or pay for things online, while businesses also benefit from faster payments, more information, and understanding of their customers, and greater opportunity to innovate by adding more revenue streams via apps and other financial products while paying less for services. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ECOMMPAY, Open Banking, expansion, fintech, account-to-account payment
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like