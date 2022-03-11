|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ebitly partners with Nordigen

Friday 11 March 2022 14:14 CET | News

Ebitly and freemium Open Banking platform Nordigen have partnered to provide financial information straight onto the programme from users’ bank accounts. 

Ebitly is a real-time cashflow planning platform, which aims to give small and medium-sized enterprises access to smart and powerful financial management tools. The programme’s interface is simple but is packed with features. The toolset includes a ‘virtual CFO’ which provides users with financial recommendations, payment analysis, and reminders, as well as risk assessment. Additionally, Ebitly features a predictions system, with users being able to add their own forecast, or receive one from the platform’s automated AI. The predictions are tracked against existing payments and invoices, eliminating duplicate data. 

Nordigen’s Open Banking technology allows Ebitly’s users to link their business bank accounts to the accounting platform, allowing it to update continuously with each new transaction.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, partnership, Nordigen
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like