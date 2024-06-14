EBANX secures ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification

Being an extension of ISO/IEC 27001, which handles information security, the certification obtained by EBANX ensures that best practices regarding the protection of data privacy are being followed by companies. Prior to receiving this accreditation, EBANX obtained the ISO/IEC 27001 back in 2019, with the current news solidifying the fintech’s commitment to information security and highlighting its capabilities to maintain international standards for privacy.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions