EBA report on request to pay shows interesting results

The report is based on the EBA Request to Pay Survey that ran between September 2020 and February 2021 and was delivered in cooperation with PPI and with the support of an expert group of bank practitioners. The EBA surveyed over 100 corporate experts from 20 countries and conducted additional one-on-one interviews to find out how businesses would like to use request to pay and where they see its value.
Nearly 100% of the respondents are interested in using request to pay and support a Europe-wide mode of operation for the new instrument, as representatives say.
