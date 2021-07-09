|
EasyEuro launches digital wallet for EU SMEs

Friday 9 July 2021

EasyEuro has announced the launch of its digital Wallet, called OuiTrust, aiming to serve European SMEs, traders, and freelancers, making their global trade payments more efficient.

OuiTrust offers SMEs a new set of banking services, including collection, payment, low-cost currency exchange, and customised card issuing. It provides users with a multi-currency account to send and receive payments in the currency of their choice, supporting 30+ currencies and local settlement in 20 currencies.

It also supports SEPA, SEPA INSTANT, Faster Payments and SWIFT. Customers can apply for a MasterCard linked with their OuiTrust wallet that can be used worldwide. OuiTrust operates under Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license authorised by the UK FCA and is granted a conditional EMI license in 2020 by l’Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR), Banque de France.


Keywords: cross-border payments, neobanks, e-wallet, SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
