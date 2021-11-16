Dukhan Bank launches Corporate Digital Banking platform

The Corporate Digital Banking platform offers a range of features suited for business that allow corporate administrators to manage their users, handle multiple level of approvals as required by corporate mandates, download transactions, view account statements as well as fund transfers from own accounts, conduct intra-bank third party transfers, domestic and international transfers with transition between web and mobile apps. Moreover, users can access multiple group companies under the same access, conduct batch transfers and bulk uploads, and make utility bill payments for Vodafone, Ooredoo, and Kahramaa.
The application is protected with two-factor authentication that allows static and dynamic password options as well as biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or Face ID. Transaction workflows can be protected with up to nine levels of authorisation to accommodate the most complex corporate mandate requirements.
