Dubai Islamic Bank launches Roshan Digital Account platform

Thursday 18 March 2021 14:55 CET | News

Dubai Islamic Bank has launched its Roshan Digital Account platform, built in collaboration with open API banking solution provider, Codebase Technologies.

Roshan Digital Accounts was introduced with the aim to assist overseas Pakistanis in undertaking fund transfers, bill payments, and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

DIB Roshan Digital Account is built using Codebase Technologies’ Digban suite and is a mobile app that enables customers to create an account and begin banking and investing in a short period of time. 


More: Link


Keywords: product launch, banks, API, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Arab Emirates
