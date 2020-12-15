DoorDash, Payfare to provide instant payment solution to Dashers

Dashers will now have rewards and control over their earnings. DasherDirect, issued by Stride Bank and offered by Payfare, gives Dashers no-fee daily deposits of their DoorDash earnings, digital banking functionality, and cash-back rewards, according to the official press release.
DasherDirect is a card designed for Dashers. With the DasherDirect Business Prepaid Visa Card, Dashers can get paid every day, with earnings automatically added to the DasherDirect Visa Card daily at no cost.
Dashers can check their balance, pay bills, transfer money, set savings goals and find no fee ATMs on the app. They also earn 2% cash back on fuel at any station. DasherDirect is available to Dashers in select regions across the East Coast, with a full US rollout planned for early 2021.
The DasherDirect app is available for iOS and Android mobile users on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
