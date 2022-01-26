|
Doconomy partners with Salt Edge for a sustainable future

Wednesday 26 January 2022

Sweden-based impact tech provider for banks, SMEs, and corporates Doconomy has partnered with Salt Edge to use data aggregation and transaction categorisation services to speed up introduction of climate functionality to the European market.

As concerns about climate change have grown over the past years, the importance of the emerging fintechs that offer various convenient ways for consumers to reduce their carbon footprint, has increased too. Doconomy aims to inspire shifts in behaviour and mitigate the impact of everyday transactions, leading the fight against unsustainable consumption and environmental destruction.

Doconomy provides digital tools which allow customers to become environmentally-conscious by assessing, per transaction, the CO2 emission and H2O consumption impact based on the Åland Index. Collaboration with Salt Edge allows Doconomy to facilitate the introduction of applied impact solutions for banks and corporates in Europe. By leveraging Salt Edge’s account information and transaction categorisation tools, Doconomy can introduce climate impact calculations functionality within a short time to market, without major investment in legacy systems.


Keywords: Salt Edge, Open Banking, fintech, green finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
