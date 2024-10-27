Dock Financial files for insolvency

As per the information provided, two of the Germany-based entities of Dock Financial filed for insolvency, with the news following the company’s US counterpart Synapse’s bankruptcy news from the end of May 2024. However, Dock Financial aims to continue its operations, maintaining its search for a strong investor, and did not file for bankruptcy for its regulated entity in Luxembourg.
