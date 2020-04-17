Digital platform Sparkle joins Open Banking Nigeria

It has become the latest stakeholder in Nigeria’s financial services industry to join other fintechs, banks and accounting firms in the cause for the attainment of unified Open Banking standards to transform Nigeria and lead Africa into a future of enriched, customer-centric and personalised services.
Sparkle, which provides mobile, simple and customised business support, lifestyle and financial services, disclosed this as it announced its partnership with Open Banking Nigeria, the advocate of opening banking in the country.
Already impacting the financial experience of the everyday Nigerians through a suite of innovative lifestyle services, and with features no other finance platform provides today, the fintech—through this partnership—will collaborate with other players in the financial services industry to promote, develop and adopt industry-wide Application Programming Interface (API) standards.
Sparkle is a mobile-first, retail-focused platform which connects retailers and consumers in Nigeria using artificial intelligence to influence purchasing decisions based on user-generated behavioural data.
Open Banking Nigeria drives innovation and choice for customers, businesses, fintech companies and banks with the API standards in partnership with a growing body of providers and partners helping to transform banking in Nigeria.
