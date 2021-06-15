Digital lender fulfin partners with FintecSystems

The corona pandemic has pushed the development of many digital business models enormously. For online retailers, this means, among other things, more purchases of goods and higher marketing costs. fulfin, the platform for working capital financing for ecommerce companies, provides the right financing for this, from goods, purchase, or warehouse financing to the financing of marketing expenses. To be able to assess the repayment capacities of the dealers, the company has developed its own risk scoring model based on the evaluation of banking and ecommerce data. FTS provides the digital component ‘account view’.
Via its Open Banking platform, FTS offers access to 99% of the banks in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Fulfin focuses on online companies currently based in Germany that offer their goods via large marketplaces such as Amazon or their own web shops. For many banks, rolling growth financing with flexible financing options is difficult to map. fulfin has years of experience with ecommerce retailers and is one of the market leaders in the alternative lending area for digital business models. In the digital application process, applicants link their ecommerce merchant account and their payment accounts. The business account is linked via the universal banking API from FTS.
