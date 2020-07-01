Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Digital bank 86 400 teams up with Australian Finance Group

Friday 24 July 2020 09:54 CET | News

Australia-based digital bank 86 400 has partnered with Australian Finance Group (AFG), to expand its home loan broker distribution network. 

86 400 states that with AFG on board, one in three mortgage brokers in Australia now have access to 86 400’s approach to home loans. Therefore, the partnership will allow AFG brokers access to 86 400’s Own Home Loan products.

86 400 Own Home Loan fixed rates are reported at an all-time low of 2.24% per annum for owner-occupied principal and interest.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: 86 400, loans, AFG, partnership, Australia, digital bank, digital, banks, Australia Finance Group, network, mortgage, Own Home Loan
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like