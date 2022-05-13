Digital asset manager Estably launches stock-based ESG strategy

Estably's main competency is value investing, in which money is invested in companies that are trading below their actual value and that are believed to have long-term growth potential. The new portfolio contains between 20 and 30 hand-selected stocks. In addition to the strict value investing criteria of the asset manager, these also meet high standards in the areas of environment, social affairs, and corporate governance with a sustainability rating of "AA" according to the MSCI ESG rating.
According to an Estably representative, with the Value 100 Green strategy, they are offering their customers the opportunity to invest in sustainability-oriented companies. At the same time, Estably is also launching a new "Value 20" strategy. With a maximum equity allocation of 20%, the main focus of this portfolio is on corporate bonds. With now six different strategies, the digital asset manager covers a wide range of risk preferences.
