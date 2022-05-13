|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Digital asset manager Estably launches stock-based ESG strategy

Thursday 28 April 2022 15:30 CET | News

Liechtenstein-based digital asset manager Estably has announced launching a stock-based ESG strategy for robo advisors in the German market.

Estably's main competency is value investing, in which money is invested in companies that are trading below their actual value and that are believed to have long-term growth potential. The new portfolio contains between 20 and 30 hand-selected stocks. In addition to the strict value investing criteria of the asset manager, these also meet high standards in the areas of environment, social affairs, and corporate governance with a sustainability rating of "AA" according to the MSCI ESG rating.

According to an Estably representative, with the Value 100 Green strategy, they are offering their customers the opportunity to invest in sustainability-oriented companies. At the same time, Estably is also launching a new "Value 20" strategy. With a maximum equity allocation of 20%, the main focus of this portfolio is on corporate bonds. With now six different strategies, the digital asset manager covers a wide range of risk preferences.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, product upgrade, investment, sustainability , digital assets, banking
Categories: Online & Mobile Banking
Companies: Estably
Countries: Germany, Liechtenstein
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

Estably

|
Discover all the Company news on Estably and other articles related to Estably in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like