News

Digibankasia, Xebia team up to launch new digital bank UNO

Monday 1 March 2021 12:44 CET | News

Digibankasia, a Singapore-based financial services company, has teamed up with Xebia, a global next-generation digital services provider, to launch of Asia’s new digital bank UNObank.

UNObank is a full-service digital bank, which is working with the regulators for the pilot launch in the Philippines. Xebia will be UNO’s Digital & Innovation Technology partner in further developing Cognito, UNO’s digital-first platform, by integrating with banking products to build a differentiated digital foundation.

With its expertise in design thinking led digital transformations and a passion for using technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, AR/VR, Cloud, DevOps, Big Data & Analytics, Xebia is geared towards developing a modern and intelligent CX platform for UNObank.


Keywords: digital banking, partnership, customer experience, financial services
Categories:
Countries: Singapore





