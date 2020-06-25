Sections
News

Deutsche Bank enables compliant messaging platforms via Symphony

Thursday 25 June 2020 14:04 CET | News

Deutsche Bank has enabled the Symphony Connect Solution for secure chat and collaboration with its clients via WhatsApp. 

Following the introduction of the WeChat functionality in November 2019, more than 3 billion users can with Deutsche Bank employees, who are restricted in the platforms they can use due to regulatory requirements. Through Symphony, Deutsche Bank can communicate with clients via their preferred chat platform while meeting security and compliance criteria, such as surveillance and data retention.

The connectivity with Facebook’s WhatsApp is offered as part of the Symphony Connect Solutions suite, aimed at enabling customers to interact more easily with their clients, counterparties, and partners, which also includes an interoperability for WeChat, Community Connect and Customer Connect.


Keywords: Deutsche Bank, Symphony, Symphony Connect Solution, WhatsApp, WeChat, Community Connect, Customer Connect
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
