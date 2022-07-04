Subscribe
News

Derivative Path, Goldman Sachs to offer global payments to banks

Monday 4 July 2022 15:21 CET | News

US-based Derivative Path, a provider of capital markets technology has partnered with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) to offer an automated, digital-first payments platform.

The role of the platform is to help financial institutions with spot foreign exchange and international payments. The cloud-based solution intends to simplify cross-border payment complexities by streamlining workflows, providing pricing transparency, and delivering real-time, secure payment tracking for users.

With the solution, regional and community banks can have access to the same global payments capabilities as large money centre banks.

Derivative Path’s SaaS-based capital markets platform DerivativeEDGE was designed as an end-to-end solution in which users have front, middle, and back-office functionality on one platform. It also automates regulatory compliance, integrates real-time market data, automates swap data reporting, and affirms cleared trades.

More: Link


