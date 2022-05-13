|
News

Dericon and Investify Tech developing a B2B offering for digital wealth management

Thursday 28 April 2022 15:05 CET | News

Germany-based B2B fintech Dericon and Luxembourg-based software company Investify Tech have announced plans to jointly develop a B2B offering for digital wealth management.

Dericon supports European in the securities business and in structuring their own financial products using the web-based application DERIFIN WMS. The DERIFIN securities management system digitises customers’ product governance according to individual criteria and for all asset classes, while allowing users to control their securities advice via a platform.

Because of this offer, the institutes from the cooperative Volks and Raiffeisen as well as from the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe will be able to offer their customers more than only their in-house asset management. The offer will include a "white label" concept for asset management for the customers that already use Dericon technologies in investment advice.

The customer can choose between different providers or combine them with just one bank account. Customer support can take place in person, digitally, or hybrid, and all regulatory processes are carried out through the platform. Even changing asset managers in the event of dissatisfaction is possible due to a uniform IT and process structure.


