Defacto secures USD 15 million

Tuesday 14 June 2022 13:57 CET | News

France-based provider of instant financing to small and medium enterprises Defacto has secured EUR 15 million in a Series A funding round, according to tech.eu

With its ‘Capital by API, not paperwork’ approach, the investment paves the way for an increased lending capacity up to EUR 400 million, and the startup intends to commence with international expansion plans, with Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany all in the roadmap. Since late 2021, Defacto has raised EUR 26 million.

Defacto seeks to help SMEs combat rising interest rates, and pandemic-loan repayments that loom over the heads of growing businesses. Since launching in France, Defacto has partnered with 15 B2B marketplaces, fintechs, and ecommerce platforms including Malt, Agicap, and Pennylane, and distributed over EUR 30 million in short-term loans.

Defacto’s EUR 15 million in Series A round was led by Northzone with Headline, and GFC participating.


More: Link


Keywords: investment, expansion, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Defacto
Countries: Europe, France
